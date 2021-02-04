A fundraiser for Brandon Valley football coach and foodie Chad Garrow

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — After leading Brandon Valley to a state football championship in November, head coach Chad Garrow was diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer. Months later, as Garrow continues to fight, Brandon is rallying around its coach and his family.

A month shy of his 54th birthday, Brandon Valley football coach Chad Garrow was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

“There’s various treatments that are going on and he’s doing his best, making all the fight he can,” Brandon Valley defensive coordinator Matt Christensen said.

As Garrow continues treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Tailgator’s in Brandon is set to host a three-day fundraiser, selling a burger and chips for $10.

“Major burger lover. Instagram influencer. He’s one of the last guys I ever thought would become that, but yeah, he loves it,” Christensen said.

Chad is described as a “foodie” by friends. He even created two burgers on Tailgator’s menu. The “fourth & one” is topped with peanut butter, mango habanero jam, cottage bacon, and pepper jack cheese.

“This guy’s got burgers off-menu almost everywhere I go, so it’s kind of nice to know him. These two made the menu now, so if you haven’t had one you should stop by, they’re fantastic,” CF Promo CEO Scott Van Egdom said.

A burger sale will result in a $5 donation to the Garrow family. An anonymous donor will match up to $10,000.

“I don’t know who the person is but whoever you are thank you so much. It’s going to make a major difference for the family,” Christensen said.

Tailgator’s has 3,000 burgers on hand, but the owner is prepared for an even bigger show of support.

“Dave Halverson’s got a truck ready to come Saturday in case it’s needed and I think it will be,” Christensen said.

“Dave made sure we have plenty of time to space it out, so feel free to stop by or order in, I know some people are working on delivery things, so it’s going to be a fun weekend,” Van Egdom said.

And it’s all for coach.

“We’re pulling for him, we’re praying for him, and we know he’s one of the toughest guys ever,” Christensen said.

The fundraiser starts Friday morning at 11:00 and ends Sunday at 4:00. Free will donations will also be accepted.