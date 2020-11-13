A Friday golf outing for Community Campus students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After to working to budget all week, a group of Sioux Falls students got to have some fun today by taking a swing at a golf ball.

This may look like just a virtual game of golf played by a group of friends, but there’s a learning process that goes along with it.

These are all students in Community Campus, a transitional program for young adults with special needs.

“On Fridays, we apply the skills that we’ve learned throughout the week for budgeting and money management and we access the community using the funds that they budgeted for community outings and access to community — to get them out and get them to experience activities in the community that they normally wouldn’t experience,” Community Campus supervisor Nikki Allcock said.

Today’s Friday outing was at Golf Addiction — which 19-year-old Terra Houck says was a fun experience.

Lauren Soulek: What’s your favorite part been about today?

Terra: Learning how to golf.

Lauren: Is this your first time golfing?

Terra: Yes.

Lauren: What do you like about it?

Terra: I like to hit the ball.

Each Friday students get to try a different activity.

“Seeing them access the community is really the goal of their independence. Each student has different dreams, different aspirations and if we can help achieve those goals and dreams, that’s really the success of the program and what that does and what we see the students demonstrating when they’re able to do that independently,” Allcock said.

Community Campus is a program through the the Sioux Falls School District for students ages 18 to 21.