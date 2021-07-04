A Fourth of July fireworks show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From food and music to the fireworks show, there was a lot planned for the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this Fourth of July.

“I think it’s a great thing for our community,” John Small with Sunny 93.3 Radio said. “And I’ve had so many people telling me ‘thank you, thank you, thank you.’ And I want to make sure I set the record straight, with all of the resources I have, personally, we’d have like two sparklers and five smoke balls. So without the sponsors, we wouldn’t have an event.”

The Fireworkz Store is putting on the show tonight, which Small says was $20,000.

“We’ll have a lot of different effects tonight that you haven’t seen before in our fireworks show,” Mike Denning, owner of the Fireworkz Store said. “I think it’s going to be the wild factor.”

And despite the heat and dry weather, Denning and Small are hopeful the fire risk from the show will be low.

“Being on an asphalt parking lot and the range we have here with the fallout zone, we’ll be in very good shape,” Denning said.

This event is usually something the Jaycees of Sioux Falls put on, but this year, Small took over.

“And it’s been a good transition,” Small said. “I’ve worked very closely with them for about the last nine years and the thing that’s nice about the way we’re doing it now, there’s a new non-profit specifically for this event — Sioux Falls Fireworks and Community Events. So, someday, when John Small is dead and gone, this can continue to happen over and over and over. That was kind of the plan.”

The fireworks show is set to last for about twenty minutes.