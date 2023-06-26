SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — History nearly repeated itself when a commercial airliner tried landing at the Sioux Falls Airport Saturday night during severe weather.

Saturday, as you might recall, was the 20th anniversary of Tornado Tuesday and for a couple of passengers who were on that flight, it was like déjà vu.

Passengers aboard a United plane from Chicago to Sioux Falls Saturday night experienced a rough flight.

“We were told immediately when we got on the plane there was going to be severe weather ahead,” Gary Timmerman said.

Gary and Gena Timmerman had been in Washington D.C. for a meeting and were boarding a connecting flight in Chicago when the pilot told passengers nobody was going to be able to leave their seats.

“Well he said it’s going to be a bumpy ride,” Gena said.

“It wasn’t even five minutes into the flight, heading west, that we started hitting turbulence,” Gary said.

Just like 20 years ago, there were storms in the Sioux Falls area, but thankfully no tornadoes this time.

It did not occur to the Timmermans, though, that Saturday was the anniversary of Tornado Tuesday.

“Then a friend called and said you know this is the 20th anniversary and the crew at KELO had put on a story about the flight and we were like ‘hadn’t even thought about it,” Gary said.

Ironically 20 years ago, they were on Northwest Flight 1462 when it nearly crashed at the Sioux Falls Airport during a tornado.

We interviewed Gena after the frightening ordeal.

“At first I said ‘Oh we are not going to make it and of course, your kids go through your heads. My kids were at home and I said we are not going to make it,”‘ said Timmerman.

The pilot struggled to keep the plane in the air and pushed the jet’s engines to full thrust. Slowly, the plane began to climb and escaped the violent winds and eventually landed safely in Omaha.

Gary remembers seeing the pilot and co-pilot the next morning.

“They told us they could not use that airplane, because the right engine had nearly been torn off the wing because of the thrust of the engine,” Gary said.

The Timmermans say the similarities between that night and this past Saturday night are eerie.

They were traveling back to Sioux Falls on the same date, from the same place, at approximately the same time.

Even though it was a bumpy flight, they were confident history would not repeat itself.

“You know I wasn’t as worried I just thought it was going to be okay,” Gena said.

The Timmermans say the pilot told the passengers they were going to fly toward Kansas City around the storms and land coming in from the south, which they say was a smooth landing.