A firetruck filled with toys

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This morning a firetruck was parked outside of Scheels in Sioux Falls, but not because of any nearby smoke. Instead, the truck was there to collect toys.

Rosenbauer South Dakota had a firetruck in the parking lot to gather donations for Children’s Home Society. Though it was a chilly morning, quite a few toys were still donated.

“We’ve had a couple of individuals pull up with pickup truck loads of toys who drove by earlier and asked what kind of toys we wanted and they came back just a little while ago and unloaded and that makes us do the happy dance,” said Neil Chaney, marketing associate at Rosenbauer.

Rosenbauer will be taking the toys to Children’s Home Society on the 17th.