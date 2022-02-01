SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a shopper, you’ve probably been asked to donate to one cause or another.

At Sioux Falls Food Co+op the checkout process isn’t complete until you’re asked about the Big Change program.

“Customers have the option to round their purchase up to the nearest whole dollar and the proceeds will benefit the non-profit that we select at the end of the previous year,” Sioux Falls Food Co+op Marketing Manager Darin Vos said.

Big Change got its start in 2017 and has generated more than $23,000 with proceeds benefiting a different non-profit organization every month of the year.

“People coming into the store may not be aware of certain non-profits in the area and a lot of people will hear about them and read about them here at the store,” Vos said.

“For us, it just means that they have the same kind of ideas that we do when it comes to working with the community,” SDUIH Grant Project Manager Megan White Face said.

Megan White Face is the Grant Project Manager at South Dakota Urban Indian Health. Sioux Falls Food Co+op collected more than $1,000 in January for the organization.

“This will actually go to cover things like medications and services that sometimes our patients are not able to cover on their own, so without money like this and donations like this a lot of our patients wouldn’t be able to get the services that they needed,” Megan White Face said.

Proving that a few cents, or whatever you decide to give, really can go a long way.

“You can choose to contribute any amount you’d like and we often see people going more than rounding up to the whole dollar,” Vos said.

“I think it’s great, again it’s just a way for the community to contribute to change and to care for our people,” Megan White Face said.

The Big Change recipient for February is the Children’s Inn of Sioux Falls.

Click HERE for a complete list of 2022 recipients.