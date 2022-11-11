SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Veterans Day means a lot to one Sioux Falls area family.

That’s because 9 members of the family are serving or have served in the South Dakota Air National Guard.

Just about everyone in the South Dakota Air Guard knows the name Dellman.

It all started with Carl who joined the air guard in 1952, his commander was none other than Joe Foss.

Carl served for 40 years.

“We watched him go to work at the air guard every day,” Beth Schmidt, Carl’s Daughter said.

Carl died 12 years ago, but he got to see 6 of his 8 kids join the South Dakota Air National Guard.

At one time there were 7 Dellmans at the base in Sioux Falls. Daughter Beth has since retired from the service.

“You know service of others that is the example my dad led in life was to be there for other people,” Beth Schmidt said. “Watching him growing up and just being a volunteer spirit to others it just inspired all of us to want to have that same life.”

Brother Carl, named after dad and grandpa… is still at the base full-time. A Master Sergeant, he says his dad never pressured any of the kids to join the Guard.

“He never really said you’re going to join or anything like that. It was if you joined you went out there you talked to them you talk to the recruiter you got in yourself and that’s what you did,” Carl Dellman said.

Carl says it’s not uncommon for the various Dellmans to find themselves working side by side with their siblings.

Family gatherings are frequent and large. And often include gathering around the kitchen table and telling stories.

Now two of Carl’s grandsons are in the air guard including Andrew who is a Captain in the 114th fighter wing.

At first, he resisted a military career.

“I never had the desire to do it, I wanted to do something different and be my own person. But I joined for the school benefits and then once I got out there I absolutely loved it and loved the people and loved the job and great place to work,” Andrew Dellman said.

Andrew admits there is a certain amount of pride and pressure that comes with being a Dellman in the air Guard.

“So when they see the Dellman name they have a certain expectation,” Andrew said.

The South Dakota Air National might be in luck, as the next generation of Dellmans is being raised around a family tradition and fond memories of a man who left behind a legacy of duty, honor and service.

“He was an amazing man, he was a really good dad you know I think sometimes you appreciate things that are just there all the time but once they are gone to you appreciate them even more, he loved my mom more than anything and he let love flow down to us as children and was just someone you really wanted to make proud and he told us a lot he was proud of us but rally we were the ones who were proud of him,” Schmidt said.

Levo Credit Union is recognizing the family’s service on Veterans Day.

The are donating a thousand dollars to the Sioux Falls Air Show in honor of the Dellman family.

The Dellmans are long-time members of the credit union. In fact Mom, Mary still has her original account number which is only 3 digits.