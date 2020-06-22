A family’s hero: Remembering Lazerick Grant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – To Lazerick Grant’s family, he was a hero. And Sunday they gathered to remember him as such. The 38-old Grant died last week after saving his son and nephew from drowning at Wall Lake.

Remembering their hero.

“Sometimes to me, he was more of the older brother than I was. He would go out and do all the things, but he always kept me motivated. He always looked up to me because we were only two years apart. It was like he was my twin,” Zachary Grant, Lazerick Grant’s brother said.

Friends and family of Lazerick Grant, or Ghost as they called him, gathered tonight in Sertoma Park to celebrate Grant’s life.

“We need to lift up this family. We need to provide them with strength, hope, spirituality, everything that’s included. He was a true hero and we need to make sure that we honor him and celebrate him as such,” Katie Taite, a family friend said.

Grant died Tuesday night; he drowned while saving his son and nephew.

“He went out on his shield, like a Grant’s supposed to. We was taught it was family first,” Zachary Grant said.

Grant’s friends and family say they will remember him as a genuine, kind-hearted person.

“He didn’t care who you were, long as you treated him fair, he treated you fair. Even if you didn’t treat him fair, he was still going to treat you fair because that’s how we were raised,” Zachary Grant said.

There are two upcoming fundraisers happening in support of the Grant family. Monday morning there will be hand car washes and a barbecue plate at 724 North Weber Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On June 29, there will be a fundraiser at Barrel House in Sioux Falls with 25 percent of the proceeds going to the Grant family. There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral expenses.