A fall graduation for USD class of 2020

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, President of the University of South Dakota Shelia Gestring announced on Twitter that the class of 2020 will have their graduation ceremony in the fall.

She says she’s looking forward to celebrating their students’ accomplishments and making it a memorable experience. Graduates like Cassie Schoenhard are looking forward to it being in person so they can celebrate with friends and family.

“That’s why I’m kind of excited they decided to do an in-person ceremony because that gives me the chance to do something like that,” Schoenhard said.

Graduation is scheduled for October 24, and it will be held at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.