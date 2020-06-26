A drive-in theater is popping up at Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you miss seeing movies in the theater, you may want to check out Lake Lorraine this weekend.

In just a few hours, a parking lot south of Hobby Lobby is going to be transformed into a drive-in movie theater. The newest attraction out at Lake Lorraine was all started by a local college student.

USD student Drew Peterson is working to get the All-American Drive-in Movie ready to show its first film Friday night.

“During the COVID-19 cancellations, I just really missed having events and I kind of started brainstorming about what I could do about it and I landed on the idea of a pop-up drive-in,” Peterson said.

Peterson is a Watertown native who wanted to create an event that many people could enjoy safely. This weekend he’ll be showing “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” Two food trucks will also be available to curb your movie-watching appetites.

“One’s going to be selling classic concessions; that will be Karma’s Korn. And The Big Orange Food Truck is wildly popular and it’s got some of the best chislic you’ll ever have,” Peterson said.

Peterson partnered with Lake Lorraine to make the outdoor movie-watching experience a reality.

“Really excited that we can host a community event and something that can also be safe during COVID. Our intent was always to bring things out to our development that the whole community can enjoy and not just a retail experience,” Patty Vognild, the Vice President of Friessen Development, said.

The movie will play twice each night this weekend at 9 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Peterson says he hopes he can continue bringing movies out to Lake Lorraine.

“But ultimately it’s up to Sioux Falls if there’s another one, so if Sioux Falls wants another, there will be another,” Peterson said.