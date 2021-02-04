A dose of gratitude at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be cold outside, but workers at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls got a warm welcome; something they weren’t expecting.

The sign outside the VA says ‘Heroes Work Here.’

“A lot of times these people, who work here, are taken for granted,” DAV commander Tim Walsh said.

That’s why the Disabled American Veterans organization chose today to place these signs here to show their appreciation.

About a dozen members of the DAV also showed up during the shift change to say thanks to the health care workers, who have been on the frontlines helping veterans during the pandemic.

“Give a shout out to all the great men and women who come out here every day to help serve the veterans,” Walsh said.

The VA recently started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to some of the veterans and health care professionals, who work here.

But this morning’s greeting was a heavy dose of gratitude they weren’t expecting.

“It’s just so honoring that they would take time to tell us thank you when I’m here specifically to serve them and honor them with my service,” LPN Natalie Hurst said.

“Those are guys we take care of it was kind of cool, but I kind of felt awkward because I should be thanking them for their service instead of them thanking me for coming here to take care of them,” LPN Barb Thaler said.

It even left some emotional and a bit speechless.

“Whew, Sorry, I don’t know, just knowing they care so much about us, I can’t even say, it I want to cry,” MSA Tara Siewell MSA said.

As of Feb 1, the Sioux Falls VA had administered over 36 hundred vaccinations. Almost 500 have received their second dose.