A doctor’s plea for statewide commitment, masking up

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 cases keep rising in South Dakota. Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 14 new deaths and current hospitalizations hit yet another single-day record with 483. Sanford Health infectious disease Dr. Wendell Hoffman says they are tracking triple-digit numbers of patients at home with the virus and seeing record numbers of tests at the testing center.

He says South Dakota is breaking records right now.

“So unless we get on top of this, from a community basis, this thing is going to continue to run and that’s been part of the problem. South Dakota, we’ve kind of taken the approach where we kind of allow the virus to run and we depend upon our fellow citizens to do the right thing. Well, we need the community, we need our fellow citizens, if you will, to really get after this,” Hoffman said.

Rising cases of COVID-19 are a burden on everyone in the healthcare system. But Sanford Health infectious disease Dr. Wendell Hoffman says the burden goes beyond just healthcare workers.

“South Dakota does not have really a curve, we have a line. It’s going straight up. It’s pretty much perpendicular with the ground so we have, it is producing more and more pressure on our entire communities. I mean, now it seems everybody knows somebody else who has COVID and it’s almost a density issue. As the numbers of cases rise, the more likely people are going to be exposed,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman’s plea is for a statewide commitment to take the virus seriously and practice simple measures.

“Masks are effective. They’re not perfect, but they’re an effective way to limit transmission. We’re far beyond the evidence for perfect, right, it doesn’t exist and it will never exist. But we know that masks are effective and should be worn particularly indoors, particularly when you can’t social distance, particularly if you’re in the same space as more than just a few people,” Hoffman said.

When it comes to the topic of a mask mandate, Hoffman says there needs to be a more of a long-term solution.

“Ultimately, I think we have to own this problem. Because all of us are on the frontline, it’s not just the healthcare workers. We’re all healthcare workers,” Hoffman said.

He says it’s too dangerous to let the virus produce herd immunity.

“We can’t just let this virus run to produce herd immunity. There are too many people who are going to get hurt in the process. That’s why we have a vaccine because it’s a safe way to establish herd immunity. This is not a safe way to establish herd immunity,” Hoffman said.

The hospital staff, according to Hoffman, is tired, stretched and overwhelmed.

“To date, we don’t see much improvement in the numbers and it’s getting more and more concerning,” Hoffman said.