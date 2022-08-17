SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Covid, the flu, monkeypox, and even polio, there are a lot of potential vaccinations to keep track of, especially as kids head back to school.

As we head into what many hope will be our last pandemic school year, Dr. Chad Thury, who has kids in school himself, says covid is still the number one concern. And he expects polio, a disease once thought eradicated, will also cause concern among parents.

“I think we are going to start getting more phone calls when it comes to polio, just because of the recent case in New York and then there is the concern that that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Thury.

Thury says those vaccinated as infants are protected. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, kids also need protection from Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus. Then there are measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines. Chickenpox and meningitis immunizations must also be up to date.

“I try to focus on the truth when it comes to vaccines and that vaccines are extremely safe,” said Thury.

Monkeypox is getting a lot of attention in other parts of the country,

“Right now, it’s not a major concern I guess I’m not worried about my kids getting Monkey Pox, and at this point in time, you just can never tell what the future is going to hold when it comes to these infectious diseases when they start to spread and become more of an issue,” said Thury.

Thury’s advice, whether it’s Polio or measles or chicken pox, if for some reason you don’t know if you or your child have been vaccinated, simply get another shot, he says it’s safe to do so and it is the smart thing to do.