A Disney World wish is granted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A wish came true for one 7-year-old boy battling cancer Saturday, May 9.

Blaine Medalen’s wish was to go to Disney World to meet his favorite characters and ride the rides.

Today, Make a Wish let him know his wish was coming true in a special way.

A parade of cars, fire trucks, dump trucks and police cars circled around John Harris Elementary School to surprise Blaine. His mom Amanda explains what this means to their famil

“To be able to just leave cancer behind and make as much memories as we can as a family with him. And just not even focus on his chemo, doctor’s appointments, just leave that behind,” mom Amanda Medalen said.

The foundation hopes to fulfill his dream in September, but that could still change.