SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the movie ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ kids want to get the coveted ‘golden ticket’ to earn a potentially life-changing trip to the chocolate factory.

Hundreds of kids were bussed to a private showing of the movie at the Century Theaters in Sioux Falls, and one of the kids got that golden ticket.

As the sun was rising, it was about to shine a light on a very special moment.

“Hi..”

12-year-old Spencer Thorsland of Brandon, who we have been following for weeks, knew he was going to see Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory.

“It’ll probably be a little overwhelming as everybody comes in,” Spencer’s mom Lori Huml said.

But he didn’t know he was going to have company; eight bus loads.

The entire 7th grade class from Brandon Valley came to surprise their classmate; 350 of them.

Spencer was shocked.

“Ahhhh ah ah I don’t know,” Spencer said.

Because Spencer is fighting cancer and is in hospice care at home……,

“I’m feeling pretty good this morning,” Spencer said.

…..he hasn’t seen a lot of his friends for weeks.

“Sad, it’s hard to know that he’s dealing with cancer and there’s not a lot they can do,”

Spencer Hazelton said.

Spencer Hazelton is one of his closest friends.

“He’s always made us laugh, always made our day, it’s hard to go to school without him,” Hazelton said.

Amy Dulaney, who is a speech therapist in the Brandon Valley school district, helped organize this event.

She wanted to do something for Spencer and thought….

“What more can we do to make this super special for him to build memories with his friends and keep those social connections with his buddies and his friends at school,” Dulaney said.

Spencer’s mom says this is just what the doctor ordered.

“Having something like this on the schedule honestly it revs him up, gives him energy, something to look forward to; I don’t know how many more times we’ll be able to go out like this,” Huml said.

The theater treated the kids to free soda and popcorn; oh and I almost forget there was one other surprise for Spencer, he was given the golden ticket.

Whether it’s life changing or not, remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, it’s certainly a day to remember.