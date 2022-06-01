BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Children’s Museum of South Dakota is kicking off summer today with a roaring celebration.

What started as a social media event is now coming to life through an all-day dinosaur learning experience at the Children’s Museum in Brookings.

Lyric Rainstanley is no stranger to Momma T-Rex and Max, the life-sized dinosaurs who live at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota. In fact, they are one of her favorite exhibits at the museum.

“It’s really fun to play with them because like they like roar when they see you so you can like try to like hide,” said Rainstanley.

These life-sized dinosaurs are getting their day to celebrate as visitors come to learn more about creatures and their history in the state through interactive play.

“Dinosaurs are a big part of South Dakota culture. So we have a fossil program that we are going to have here. Students and children will be able to explore fossils, touch them, get hands on, learn about where they were found, what they mean, and maybe think about the possibilities of what happened here millions of years ago on this same land we are standing on today,” said Kerrie Vilhauer, director of marketing at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota.

Throughout the day, there will be several activities, all involving dinosaurs. Kids will even have the chance to put on their hard hats and dig up some fossils.

“Events like dinosaur day really captures our imagination and offers us opportunities to explore the world around us,” said Vilhauer.

Learning about prehistoric reptiles hands-on.

“I like kind of learning about the bones and like the different types of dinosaurs,” said Rainstanley. “I might dig up fossils probably.”

Dinosaur day will be happening today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with come and go activities throughout the whole event.