MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – In today’s world of technology, threats to a person or business’s cybersecurity are common. That’s why Dakota State University wants to teach middle schoolers how to stay safe on the internet. DSU also wants to encourage young girls to consider a career in the industry.

125 middle school girls from across the country are at Dakota State University this week to get a valuable education about the cyber world.

“One of my favorite classes was probably the phishing class when we learned how to like fake someone into giving us information,” camper Rylee Anderson said.

“Python code and just like working with computers and stuff is really fun to do,” camper Ember Rustand said.

The 7th annual GenCyber Girls in CybHER Security Camp opened with a speech from Bridget Bean, an assistant director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. In that speech, Bean pointed out that only 24 percent of the nation’s cybersecurity workers are women.

“What you are doing together here this week is important for you today, but it’s important for our nation,” Bean said.

“It was inspirational because even if just only like one of us out of everyone here went into cyber when they’re older, I mean, it would still affect it and it could inpsire more people later to then join,” camper Libby Liston said.

Though some of these girls may not go on to become cyber experts as adults, what they learn this week will still be important for years to come.

“Just being able to understand the technology gives you a better chance to make decisions about what you’re doing in your everyday life,” Austin O’Brien, a professor at DSU, said.

“Since the world is definitely going more towards the internet base and just like more computers, I think it’s definitely important that we educate ourselves,” camp Malory Kemp said.

Throughout the week, the girls at the CybHER camp will learn things like cyber forensics, programming and cryptography.