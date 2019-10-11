‘A complete disaster’: Tough year for South Dakota farmers continues

BEADLE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A wet spring forced farmers to plant later than they wanted to, if at all. Now an early October snow storm has brought the harvest to a halt in Beadle county and across much of the state.

Miles Mendel says this is becoming a familiar scene between Doland and Huron — wet fields getting wetter.

“We really just got started harvesting this week. On Monday we took some high moisture corn out for feed to mix with some silage. We did some beans on Wednesday, they were moderately dry,” Doland farmer Miles Mendel says.

The South Dakota Farmer’s Union says producers all across the state are in the same boat.

“South Dakota led the nation in the number of acres that were unplanted this year so extremely difficult weather conditions and now we’re faced with snow fall and immature corn and guys trying to get their beans out and it’s just been a complete disaster of a battle,” Luke Reindl with the South Dakota Farmers union says.

Mendel says it will be at least a week before he’s back in the field. Others may have to wait longer.

“You know it might be next spring before corn can even be attempted to get out,” Reindel says.

“It’s going to be a disaster for some people, I really feel for the people in south east South Dakota. They have it a lot worse than I do up in Doland,” Mendel says.

But for now, farmers will just have to watch the snow fly before the pheasants fly.

“We haven’t even had the pheasant opener yet,” Reindel says.

“That’s true, but we’re seeing pretty good birds out there but it’s going to be tough to get at them,” Mendel says.

Just like getting at this year’s crop. The snow also means farmers will pay more to dry the corn coming out of the field when they finally do get the combines rolling.