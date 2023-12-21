SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A friendly competition with life-saving implications kicks off Friday in Sioux Falls.

Heroes Behind The Badges is a competition between the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to see who can earn the most blood donations. It’s 21 events over 16 days, and one of Community Blood Bank’s most important events.

“We’re actually hoping that we can supply two weeks’ worth of blood for our community. We use about 550 units of blood per week for our 36 hospitals, including all of Sioux Falls,” Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg said.

A year ago, more than 1,100 people participated, with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue edging Police by 52 votes. The blood drive is now in its 28th year and is set to top 20,000 pints donated.

“The last few years we’ve seen a real step up in our community and we’ve seen breaking that thousand mark consistently in participation numbers, and we’re hoping that we continue to see that this year as well,” Versteeg said.

Fire Rescue has lost only once since 2018 and has won 18 times in 27 years.

“We’re pretty competitive by nature, it’s one of the fun events we do throughout the year, so it’s great to partner with our brothers in blue,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Matt McAreavey said.

“We had a defeat last year, and we’re motivated to get that victory,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said.

Police Chief Jon Thum says Heroes Behind The Badges also brings awareness to the issue during the holidays.

“I think it’s something we can use our positions in public safety, have some fun with it, but really help meet a community need that’s out there and really bring attention to it,” Chief Thum said.

Whatever the outcome, area hospitals and patients are the true winners.

“It’s certainly the season for giving, and this is one of the few areas you can truly give life, so it’s neat that we get to get out and help spread that message for the Blood Bank,” Chief McAreavey said.

“If you’ve ever had a friend or family or loved one who’s needed a blood transfusion, you understand how important it is and how life-saving it can be. We just want to make sure we bring awareness to that, and that’s the real goal behind it, and of course to beat the fire department,” Chief Thum said.

Let the competition begin.

The Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive starts Friday at Tinner’s Public House, and continues through Saturday, January 6th, with events at 21 locations throughout Sioux Falls.