A combined 65 years of soccer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls includes many people and families who have been impacted by the game of soccer.

Two women, dubbed as Thema and Louise by their coworkers, have worked in soccer in Sioux Falls for a combined 65 years.

Jan VandenBos and Jean Bower say their focus has always been on making a community in which children can play soccer. A highlight for both has been the relationships built over the years.

“No question about it, it’s the people. We have created so many relationships not just here in the office, but with coaches, with parents, with kids, and that’s what I’ll miss, the people part of it,” Bower said.