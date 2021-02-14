A college student’s featured artwork in the South Dakota African American History Museum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last year, a fundraiser was held for the South Dakota African American History Museum so they could have a scholarship where recipients could put a new exhibit in the museum. Isabella Hageman was the first recipient of that scholarship, and her exhibit includes two of her paintings, one of George Floyd and another inspired by last summer’s protests.

“I thought it was a huge honor to receive the scholarship and also kind of daunting, because that meant I had to make two really big paintings, but it was an exciting process for me and I thought the, like, prompt for the art was really important and interesting. So I was grateful and honored to be given the scholarship,” Hageman said.

“The scholarship was granted in, what was it, in October. So, the Fall. So we’re going to aim to keep it around that same time and have it be an annual scholarship. And then the more that the community donates in, then we can have multiple scholarships, have multiple recipients. But as of now, we just have the one recipient. So, we’re excited and we thank the community of Sioux Falls for making this happen,” student researcher and curator for the museum Zach Van Harris Jr. said.

The museum features the stories of pioneering African Americans in South Dakota’s history.