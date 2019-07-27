A closer look at the Levitt’s crowds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By now you’ve probably heard- the Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls is drawing big crowds in its opening year.

The schedule brought John King to the Levitt on Friday night, and once again, a lot of people to the lawn.

“Our smallest crowd to date has been about 450, and that was one of our Sunday afternoons that was really for little kids, it was a great crowd, we had a terrific time, Phil Baker was our artist,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said. “But then we go all the way to Spooncat, where we had over 4,000 people on the lawn.”

Halverson says Spooncat was their biggest crowd so far. She believes on Saturday night they’ll likely again have more than 4,000.

Linda Carpenter of Sioux Falls says she’s likely been to a dozen shows here.

“Because it’s outdoors, it’s a beautiful area, and the music has been fabulous,” Carpenter said.

It’s not easy to pick a favorite.

“Oh, I can’t even choose. He’s fabulous- John King,” Carpenter said. “Spooncat was excellent, but I mean, I just can’t even choose.”

Halverson says the average nightly attendance is around 1,600 or 1,700.

“The crowds have absolutely surpassed my expectation,” Halverson said. “I get to talk to the other Levitt directors around the country, and many of them said to me before we started, now don’t feel bad if you have a night where there’s 100, 200 people. We haven’t had that.”