SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road.

Law enforcement says this is a good reminder of why South Dakota lawmakers beefed up the state’s “Move Over” law in 2020.

The reason for the move over law became apparent in Huron over the holiday weekend. A city police officer was helping with traffic Saturday morning during the annual Andy’s Road race when he saw a car in his rearview mirror.

“He saw the vehicle coming toward him, never saw the vehicle slow down, never saw the vehicle move over and right at the very last second he decided to get himself out of the patrol car,” Huron Police Department Patrol Captain Mark Johnson said.

The oncoming vehicle slammed into the back of the patrol car. Luckily both the driver and the officer escaped serious injury.

Johnson says being on the side of the road is part of the job but it can be a bit unnerving

“There’s been close calls where your whole patrol car will just sit there and shake because the person is that close and didn’t slow down and it kind of rattles you a little bit,” said Johnson.

Trooper Alfredo Renteria has had his share of close calls.

“I pretty much have close calls every day especially working here in Sioux Falls around the loop,” said Renteria.

The fine for failing to move over can get violators a $272 ticket. So remember, red lights, you still stop.

But if you see blue lights or amber lights move over. If you can’t move over, slow down to 20 miles an hour below the speed limit.

“Give us the space to make our job a lot safer,” said Renteria.

South Dakota first adopted the Move Over law in 2003. The same year Moody County Deputy William Davis was struck and killed while investigating an accident on Interstate 29.