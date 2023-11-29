SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New developments with the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks have KELOLAND News taking a closer look at the investigation into her disappearance. She was last seen on November 13, 2013 at the age of 30.

Her husband Brad Cyriacks has never been charged in connection with Rachel’s disappearance, but authorities say he was the last person to see her. On the day she disappeared, Rachel picked Brad up. He’d been serving time in jail for violating a restraining order against her.

The case stems from several incidents in August. In court papers, Rachel stated that Brad hit her, dragged her by her hair and threatened her with a knife. She went on to state that Brad “slept with a knife in one hand & me in the other.” In the protection order petition, Rachel wrote the couple was “in the middle of a divorce he doesn’t want.”

After the protection order was granted, court documents say Brad threatened Rachel, saying he would “bury [her] where no one could find [her].” He allegedly punched her, but she escaped and ran to a home where a lady called 911.

Court papers also say Brad told Rachel about various ways he would kill her. She stated that he’d threatened to suffocate her, burn her, put her remains in cement or feed her to hogs. She also stated that he’d threatened to “drop her body in” a well or kidnap, choke and stab her and bury her remains. The well referenced in court documents is just a mile down the road from Wednesday’s search.