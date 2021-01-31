A closer look at Downtown Burger Battle’s economic impact

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eighth annual Downtown Burger Battle started on January second, with the contest featuring 24 burgers from different restaurants.

Sunday was the last day for the Burger Battle in Sioux Falls happening throughout January.

“It has been a delight to learn of how many burgers are being sold. Of how it’s a real breath of fresh air for a lot of these businesses especially after an extremely difficult 2020,” Downtown Sioux Falls community outreach coordinator Sadie Swier said.

As of Sunday, 23,000 burgers have been sold; a final count is expected later this week. Wileys sold 413 burgers as of Friday, which is an increase from what previous years saw.

“Overall, I would say it’s been overwhelmingly positive. I mean, it is kind of a polarizing burger, because it’s a lot. It definitely is a lot, but I would say most people who have tried it, everyone has loved it,” Wileys general manager Jimmy Gordon said.

The Phillips Avenue Diner hadn’t participated in the battle in recent years, but they were a part of it this year.

“I mean, it’s definitely brought in more sales. We’re up from last year, so that’s a plus, given the pandemic. So yeah, it’s really exciting to see everybody’s faces down here,” The Phillips Avenue Diner general manager Tyler Hernandez said.

Hernandez said those sales were a positive start to this year.

“It’s brought about, maybe $12,000 in revenue to the diner itself. Which is awesome during the pandemic,” he said.

Even though the Burger Battle is over after January, some offerings might stay on a menu.

“Some restaurants will still be making the burgers, we’ve seen this in past years, just while the supplies last. Or some of them might find so much success with their burgers that they’ll keep it on the menu,” Swier said.

This annual contest has grown since its beginning.

“Seeing that growth over eight years when they started with humble beginnings with five or six burgers, to 24 locations and over 20,000 burgers sold. We are absolutely thrilled and deeply appreciate all of that support,” Swier said.

The winner of the Burger Battle will be announced on Tuesday morning.