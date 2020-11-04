A close race in Minnesota Congressional District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the races KELOLAND News is following in the region is that of Minnesota’s first congressional district in the southern part of the state.

Republican Representative Jim Hagedorn is the incumbent and his challenger is Democrat Dan Feehan.

Feehan, a former teacher and Iraq war veteran, came within 1,300 votes of winning the race two years ago.

Hagedorn is a former congressional staffer and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

Trump won the southern Minnesota district in 2016 by 15 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.

This past summer, Hagedorn was embroiled in a controversy over his heavy spending on constituent mail and who got the contract for that. Before Hagedorn’s victory, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held the congressional seat.

According to the Cook Political report and Politico this race is a tossup. KELOLAND News will be following the returns and let you know the outcome when the votes are counted.