SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls couple received the best Christmas gift of all: a baby girl!

Little Emilia Marie Pulizzi was born Saturday night at Sanford. It’s mom and dad’s first child.

“I have experience with children, being a pediatric nurse. But it’s different when it’s your own,” Lauren Pulizzi told KELOLAND News. “So, we’ll have a lot of learning to do, as parents.”

Ameila Marie weighs 5-pounds, 11-ounces. Everyone’s doing fine.