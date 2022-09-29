SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Good Samaritan Society has been a staple of Sioux Falls ever since it’s central office moved here in 1963. But the faith-based organization began 41 years prior to that. Thursday it celebrating its 100th anniversary.

“If you think that we’ve grown from one house to over 200 facilities and a staff of, what, maybe 17 thousand, imagine that,” resident Joyce Nelson said.

Joyce Nelson and her husband became residents of the Good Samaritan Society 12 years ago, but she’s also a former local and national board member of the organization. She says a big reason for the Society’s success is the caring staff it’s had through the years.

“Our day is over here but I see their cars remain and they come back in the evening to provide fun activities for us. I couldn’t be happier,” Nelson said.

“To know that we’ve taken care of people for 100 years and knowing that we can continue doing this for the next 100 years is super comforting in knowing that we have great care for everyone,” Taryn Siemonsma-Garry, activities and wellness supervisor, said.

The foundation of the Good Samaritan Society is centered around the phrase “In Christ’s Love, Everyone is Someone.” It’s a mission the organization hopes to carry on for the next 100 years.

“So we mark this milestone with prayers of thanksgiving and with trust in God for the future, that we might express our mission in new and creative ways,” Christy Hallenbeck Ask, senior pastor for Good Samaritan Society, said.

“I’m not sure how all of it is going to be, but I think we’re going to be fine. We’ve had leaders who have adapted to the change and we still have the leaders that are open to the possibilities,” Nelson said.

The Good Samaritan Society started on September 29th, 1922 in North Dakota.

Since then, the Society has grown to 200 facilities across 23 states. It merged with Sanford Health in 2019.