A caravan to celebrate a prestigious honor

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Local members of the American Soybean Association gathered near Grand Falls Casino and Resort on Sunday to drive by a nearby farm to congratulate a fellow member on a new position.

People in vehicles drove by Kevin Scott’s farm east of Sioux Falls to congratulate him on his new position as the American Soybean Association president. Normally, they would celebrate the achievement at a meeting in St. Louis, but this year they had to do everything virtually.

Scott had no idea the drive-by celebration was happening Sunday, but started to wonder once he saw a KELO vehicle park outside his house.

“It’s a little shocking. I’m used to big crowds,” Scott said. “We have six kids, so on on Sunday, we have six kids and three grandkids. We’re used to the crowd and this is a little different. I saw you park down the road and I thought, what in the world. I’ve been doing interviews constantly, so it was to be expected, and when the crowd pulled in, it was fantastic. Great emotion. Good friends.”

