A call for reproductive rights: Fifth annual Women’s March takes to the streets of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many people took to the streets of Sioux Falls this morning to rally for their beliefs in the annual Women’s March. These national marches have been happening since 2017 with different messages.

‘Bans off my Body,’ ‘I stand with Planned Parenthood,’ and ‘My Body, My Choice,’ were a few of the messages on signs at the Women’s March in Sioux Falls.

“It’s not about being pro-abortion, it’s being about supporting a woman’s right to choose,” marcher Lori Buschena said.

“I think that even if like pro-life people are a majority in South Dakota, or whatever people’s perception of that is, it’s good to have people out here to show that there’s another side and that we can educate people about these issues,” marcher Grace Douglas said.

This year’s march centered on reproductive rights following the strict abortion law passed in Texas last month, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“We know that copy cat legislation is rampant in this country and so every single time a really severe, strict law goes this way, there will be another one immediately following,” Kristin Hayward, manager of advocacy and development with Planned Parenthood South Dakota said. “And we’ve heard that from our governor, we’ve heard that from legislature, so we’re here to stand up and say, ‘we don’t want that to happen here.”

Hosted by Planned Parenthood South Dakota, this march was in solidarity with Saturday’s national Women’s March in Washington, D.C and others across the country.

“It’s great to see all the people here, the camaraderie, to talk with other like-minded people to be supportive and to know that I’m not alone with what I believe in,” Buschena said.

“You know, it’s, sometimes it’s kind of hard to know how many people are out there supporting the same issues until you really can see all of them,” marcher Thea Patrick said. “It’s definitely very, like, empowering and very, like, encouraging to see more people out there supporting these issues. It really like makes me want to, you know, continue to fight for them.”

A small group of counter-protestors were also downtown Saturday morning representing the other side of the abortion argument.

“We’re here to give a voice to the unborn who are unable to defend themselves. We want them to know that all lives matter, born and unborn,” Kristen Bolger of Sioux Falls said.

This year’s Women’s March was moved from January to October. There was at least one march in every state Saturday.