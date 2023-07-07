SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer travel season is well underway, which also means a busy season for boarding pets.

In tonight’s your money matters, Bridget Bennett shows you just how fast Sioux Falls dog boarding facilities are filling up this summer.

“We’re going up to Minnesota to do some fishing with the family,” Sioux Falls dog owner Rachel Lord said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s the kind of trip Rachel Lord and her family take many times throughout the summer.

“There are times we have taken them, it seems to be more anxiety on them with the long car ride,” Lord said.

But she’s learned its easier to leave her dog Ghost at Paws Pet Resort during her summer travels.

“It’s so good for their social mentality as well, just to be able to play with other dogs and have fun and get spoiled,” Lord said.

Astay at Paws Pet Resort is like a summer vacation for your dogs, there’s socialization, swimming and some special treats, but like your own vacation, you really have to plan ahead to find a spot.

“We fill up every weekend of the summer but especially holidays we get a very long wait list,” Paws Pet Resort Community Outreach director Allison Wyant said.

Paws Pet Resort has always been busy, but since the wave of pandemic puppies, they’ve had an influx of dogs through their doors.

“For the 4th of July we probably filled up five, six weeks before the holiday. Make sure you get those dates in as soon as you can,” Wyant said.

“It does get filled up in the summertime pretty fast. I do like to schedule my boarding appointments I would say a month in advance,” Lord said.

It’s not just the boarding, but also the other summertime activities Paws Pet Resort offers for area dogs are all seeing a lot of demand this year.

“We have a couple different activities during the summer that just go all year long, one is our barn hunt program,” Wyant said. “We’ll have like this pool behind me, swimming lessons, dock intro, people can try it out and see if they like it.”

The annual dog dock diving competition is going on Saturday from 9am to 5pm at Paws Pet resort; spectators can come out and watch the dogs, enjoy the food and drink vendors, participate in other activities at the event and help raise money for Mission Haiti.

“We have our big air competition which is how far they can jump, our extreme vertical, how high they can jump, and how fast they’re going to swim on out and grab a toy and come on back,” Wyant said.