A bubbly shortage this New Year’s Eve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People hosting New Year’s Eve parties tonight have been stocking up at KELOLAND liquor stores. But some brands of bubbly have been harder to find this year.

In the days leading up to the new year, JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars was busy with people buying their celebration drinks.

“New Year’s Eve day, like I said, it’s that one day of the year where everybody has to have something,” Tom Slattery, owner of JJ’s said. “Everybody wants to have a bottle of bubbly to pop or they want to have a cold cocktail or a nice bottle of bourbon to celebrate the new year with. So we do see a lot of faces that we typically only see maybe once or twice a year for celebratory stuff.”

If your drink of choice is champagne or sparkling wine, you might find that some brands are harder to get this year.

“There’s a logistical shortage,” Slattery said. “So I think there’s probably plenty of product around, it’s just they’re having trouble getting product to market due to some shipping issues and you know, stuck containers and that kind of stuff. A lot of our high-end champagnes like Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, you know. Unfortunately, we don’t have those to sell except maybe a bottle or two here and there.”

Slattery encourages you to try something different as you ring in 2022.

“We’ve acquired some new brands in the last few weeks that we’re excited to share with people because I think that will kind of turn their heads to some new styles and some new brands that they’ve never heard of before for these celebrations,” Slattery said.

He also wants to remind everyone to be safe as 2021 comes to a close.

“People are excited about ringing in another new year where we hope to get past a whole bunch of not-so-fun stuff,” Slattery said.

If you still need to purchase a few bottles before your party starts, JJ’s is open until 7 o-clock tonight and the bar will be open until 10 p.m.