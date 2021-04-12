A brief encounter with a music icon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Even in death, the legendary Prince is still bringing music to his fans, music which was previewed Sunday night on CBS’s 60 Minutes. Prince fans across the globe might’ve gone crazy while he was alive for even just the slightest of interactions with the elusive musician … which is exactly what one local guitarist here in Sioux Falls got.

“He’s just kind of been a fact of life for most people my generation, no matter what kind of music you get into,” Mark Romanowski said.

Romanowski, a guitarist from Sioux Falls, actually got to record an album with his band Violet at Paisley Park in 1993. Paisley Park, of course, is where Prince lived and recorded his music in the suburbs of Minneapolis. Romanowski even had a brief hallway encounter with the famous musician.

“He’s coming right towards me and I’m, you know, about ten feet away coming towards him and I just kind of went up against the wall and said, ‘excuse me,'” Romanowski said. “And he stops right in front of me, and staring ahead, didn’t look at me, stared ahead for, felt like ten minutes, was probably five seconds. And, immediately, I was thinking, ‘well I just got us kicked out of the studio because I talked to him, you know. Then he kind of looked up at me and he did his sunglass thing and he said, ‘no man, excuse me.’ Kind of gave me a little grin and my ears started ringing and he just walked on, you know.”

That same week, Romanowski and his band attended a 2-hour private Prince concert. Flash forward to 2016, and Romanowski was a part of a Prince tribute band called Sister.

“The summer after he died, a few months after he died, we did a show at the Icon and it was kind of a memorial for him,” Romanowski said. “We had flowers all over the stage and it was fun, you know, it was kind of an emotional night for us and for some people in the audience to just kind of have that connection to him.”

Prince’s previously unreleased album ‘Welcome 2 America,’ previewed on 60 Minutes, is set to become available in July, allowing fans to once again connect with the music icon.