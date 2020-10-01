A birthday homecoming for Sioux Falls teen injured in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a special day for one Sioux Falls family. Back in July, Trevor Anderson, who is the son of USF head football coach Jon Anderson, was involved in a car crash. Now after weeks of rehab, hard work has paid off and he is returning home – on his 16th birthday.

It’s a birthday that 16-year-old Trevor Anderson won’t soon forget.

“I had a goal to be home on my birthday when I was doing inpatient at Madonna,” Trevor Anderson said.

It’s much more than a pizza party with friends, in fact, he just returned home after spending time at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals – Omaha Campus after being in a car crash about ten weeks ago.

“When we went to the emergency room we didn’t know what to expect and were even led to believe it may of been a terrible outcome,” dad, Jon Anderson said. “He was in intensive care for a long time and had a broken pelvis, punctured lung, fractured rib cage, ruptured spleen, a lot of injuries, and after they took him off the ventilator we found out he had a traumatic brain injury as well.”

That’s when his parents decided to take him to Omaha for rehab.

“What an amazing facility, they were able to get Trevor where he is today and it’s been a long road but so many wonderful people that have helped him, some long days and a lot of hard work,” Jon Anderson said. “He got released from inpatient care 21 days ahead of schedule which is amazing, and we are just blessed to have our family under one roof again.”

His family says Trevor remained positive throughout the entire process.

And now he is looking forward to spending time with his family and friends.

“I want to thank my family and friends, people from Madonna, inpatient and outpatient, the first responders, and the people that called 911, they saved my life,” Trevor Anderson said.

Trevor also received a Spirit of Madonna award for remaining positive and having a good attitude. His parents say they are hoping to get him back into school soon.