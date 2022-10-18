RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A $208 million construction project is in the planning stages at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

Rapid City’s Regional Airport hasn’t seen a project this big since it was first built back in 1988.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Really, this is the first real major expansion and capacity increase that the airline and terminal has seen since its origination,” Patrick Dame, Exec. Dir. of the Rapid City Regional Airport, said.

The project will take roughly a decade to be completed and it will be constructed in 5 phases.

Changes to the airport will include a lot more space along with a renovated TSA checkpoint, 5 new gates, and expanded parking.

“Right now, the needs of the airport are based on the growth factor that we see coming through in the forecast,” Dame said.

Officials say the growing population along with an increase in tourists over the last couple of years have made the expansion essential.

“When we give people other ways to get to our market, it’s super critical and it’s really helpful as we continue to see growth in our visitor economy,” Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Rapid City, said.

This expansion aims to sustain the influx of visitors the Black Hills are seeing now, but also in the future.

“The more air service we have, the more people who can come in and people who can leave too. The quality of life from a resident perspective, people want to be able to take trips so that goes both ways. I think it’s nothing but a positive outcome in Rapid City when the airport continues to grow,” Kaufman said.

Construction is expected to start in the next year or two. Director Patrick Dame says during the construction projects there may be some inconveniences for passengers, but the airport plans to work around them the best it can.