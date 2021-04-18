A benefit for Midwest Honor Flight

ROCK RAPIDS, IOWA (KELO) — While Midwest Honor Flight trips have been put on hold because of COVID-19, the organization hopes to fly veterans to Washington D.C. again soon.

The American Legion and VFW posts in Rock Rapids, Iowa hosted a pancake feed to raise money for Midwest Honor Flight Sunday. It was a free-will donation event and all the proceeds went directly to help send veterans to Washington D.C. They are hoping to have a couple of flights this August.

“This one is put on specifically by the American Legion and VFW,” president and director of Midwest Honor Flight Aaron Van Beek said. “They came to us saying, ‘we’d like to do this for you.’ There are other legion posts that are doing that and I know that a lot of them have that same kind of feeling, veterans helping veterans and they want to do it. We do some of our own fundraising as well, but this was specifically their initiative to put this together for us.”

This is the third year they have hosted the pancake feed. It was cancelled last year. They typically raise over $5,000.

