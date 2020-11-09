A 13-year-old’s fight with COVID-19

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – Each coronavirus case has a story behind it, like this 13-year-old Jadyn Ramazani.

This Brandon family has been dealing with COVID-19 for two months. One of their youngest members was hit the hardest.

“Back in August, me and my family, we had gotten sick with COVID and I went back to school at the beginning of September and for about two weeks I was fine. But then after that, I went really downhill and by the time October came, I wasn’t able to really like, go throughout my days normal,” COVID survivor Jadyn Ramazani said.

13-year-old Jadyn Ramazani’s COVID-19 symptoms included exhaustion, headaches, swollen lymph nodes and a fever. She says she had days where she’d sleep for some 20 hours.

“I’m still dealing with a lot of exhaustion and headaches, but I’m getting a little bit better now,” Ramazani said.

Her mom, Kerry Alhassan, never expected Jadyn would be the one impacted the most by COVID-19.

“I have a little boy that’s high risk, very high-risk, he’s got three life-long diseases and I, for the whole two weeks, kind of, you know, you’re knowing you in the safe zone and out of the safe zone, I was a wreck and I couldn’t sleep worried about him. Never dreamed it’d get her like it did. He came out okay, but,” Alhassan said.

Alhassan says it wasn’t easy watching her daughter struggle.

“We do family dinners every night and when she wasn’t able to get up to come to the table, we would all go sit with her and eat with her, so. But there were times when she just couldn’t even eat,” Alhassan said.

Ramazani was out of school for a month, but since she’s no longer contagious she’s been going back to school for limited hours as she regains her strength.

“Just really make sure that you’re using precautions like a mask and hand sanitizer and stuff. Even if you do get the flare ups, make sure that, like, hold out on hope. Because it can get really, like, annoying that you just can’t get up throughout the day and everything. But just make sure you have hope,” Ramazani said.

Ramazani says before getting COVID-19, she enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball. She also participated in pageants.

