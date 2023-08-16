SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A summer pilot project at two central Sioux Falls intersections will soon become permanent.

West 9th Street and Prairie Avenue is closed as crews begin work to install a permanent traffic circle.

In May the city said they were testing the circles as a way to slowdown traffic and get people to think about how they’re driving through the area.

A permanent traffic circle will also go in two blocks east at 9th Street and Duluth Avenue.

The project is expected to be complete by late summer.