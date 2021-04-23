Sioux Falls police investigating another scam involving fake jewelry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For a second day in a row, Sioux Falls police are investigating a scam involving fake jewelry.

Officers say a man in a white SUV drove up to a woman near Whittier Middle School offering to sell some jewelry. The woman ended up giving the man $500.

This comes a day after police said another victim gave a man eight-thousand dollars for fake jewelry.

“This is two reports we’ve had, very similar where he says he needs some money and he offers what people believe are real jewelry with a promise of either returning the cash later or obviously that they can keep the jewelry,” Sioux Falls police officer, Sam Clemens, said.

Another similarity between the cases is that there was a woman and children in the car with the man.