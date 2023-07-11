LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — For the past three years, we’ve been following the story of Noah Felderman, the young boy who sells ice cream at Lake Poinsett to earn a little extra summer cash.

As you’re about to see, even though he’s only 15, Noah knows a lot about running a business and it’s starting to pay off.

When we first met Noah Felderman he was just 12 years old; selling ice cream out of a side-by-side at Lake Poinsett.

His mom had to drive because he wasn’t old enough yet.

The next year he bought this bus and sold ice cream out of it,

“He made enough money thanks to the support of all the people here at Lake Poinsett to buy this bus, and so he’s moving up,” Noah’s mom, Mati Felderman, said.

But his mom still had to drive him.

At that time, Noah told us one day he would like to own his own ice cream store.

“I thought I could better serve my customers by having a permanent location at Lake Poinsett,” Noah said.

That’s exactly what he did, built a permanent location right along Highway 81 to sell Feldy’s Ice Cream.

The word spread quickly.

“It’s all over Facebook,” one customer said.

As you can tell it turned out to be a pretty sweet deal with customers lining up daily and a lot of them like to visit, which can be a bit of a problem at times.

“Yeah, especially when there’s a long line and there’s people asking me how I did this and I’m like, I got to kind of serve everybody behind you, but if you want to come chat sometime I’d love to,” Noah said.

“Look at that, all for me, one spoon, so we’re not sharing,” a customer said.

By having a permanent location, Noah can now better serve his customers in other communities.

The ice cream that Noah sells comes from SDSU. He says that’s his main product, but he also now sells soft-serve ice cream, blizzards, and shakes.

Black Hills Bagels and caramel rolls are Saturday morning favorites. Noah stays up to 3 in the morning making and getting them ready.

He still has his bus and guess what, he’s got his own license now.

So that allows him to serve his ice cream around the region at weddings, birthday parties, and family reunions.

He’s got quite the following and people are starting to recognize him.

“Anytime I go to any sporting event, any event really, I usually wear my Feldy’s Ice Cream shirt and hat and people recognize me and say ‘Are you the one who was on TV?’ or ‘Are you the one who owns an ice cream truck?’ and I’m like, yep, that’s me,” Noah said.

But now he has some help, four part-time employees and, yep, his mom is one of them.

“She’s not sure how much longer she’s going to want to but…. ha ha,” Noah said.

Well, at least she doesn’t have to drive anymore.