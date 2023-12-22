SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will host a VIP FANfare bus trip to Frisco, Texas for the FCS championship game.

The FCS championship game will be on Sunday, Jan. 7th, 2024 at Toyota Stadium with travel days on January 5th and 8th. There will be an overnight stop on Friday, January 5 in Mulvane, Kansas.

The FANFare bus will stop in Brookings and Sioux Falls before leaving for Texas. Just jump on the bus as we travel through six states to go cheer the Jacks on!

A road trip has never been easier! Leave the trip planning and coordinating to us so you can have a stress-free trip. The FANFare ticket includes round-trip transportation to Frisco, TX and back to Brookings/Sioux Falls. It also includes your hotel accommodations for three nights, three breakfasts and three meals.

Riders need to secure their own game tickets from a third party. If you want a pep rally ticket you will need to obtain it from the SDSU Alumni Association.

KELOLAND Media Group VIP FANfare trip application and information.