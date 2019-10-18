Woman identified in fatal Clark County crash

CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — A Clark woman has been identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Clark on Tuesday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Brittany Monson, formerly of Clark, died when her westbound Ford Explorer crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Ford pickup head on. The 47-year-old man driving the pickup had minor injuries and went to the Watertown hospital. His name is not being released because of Marsy’s Law.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.