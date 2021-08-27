9th Annual Tallgrass Art show aims to help people tell their stories of addiction and recovery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An art show in Sioux Falls aims to help people tell their stories of addiction and recovery. Friday is the 9th Annual Tallgrass Recovery Art Show.

Heather Ellyson is just one of the artists featured in this year’s art show.

“My piece is actually journal pages I wrote over the last few months, I also had some face masks that I cut up to make the silhouette of myself, it’s an actual silhouette of myself and I just kind of put that together to show that I’ve had a hard year,” artist Heather Ellyson said. “I’m a recovering alcoholic actually and art is a form of therapy for me, it helps me get out emotions that I have and helps me stay sober.”

Joan Zych is the organizer of the show. She says artists featured have had their lives affected by addiction or recovery in some way.

“It’s across the board, I don’t have anybody currently who is in active addiction, so all the pieces if they depict addiction are what that person has gone through prior to getting into recovery,” creator of Tallgrass Recovery Art Show, Joan Zych said.

Artists featured in the show are not only local but also from around the country and world.

“It used to be really localized but now it has spread out into people from Minnesota, we’ve got people from Brookings, from all over the area,” Zych said. “This year we’ve had a person who has submitted from England, I have a woman who submitted from New Mexico.”

Using art to helping to start conversations about tough topics like addiction.

“It’s a good way to get out all of your aggression, it’s definitely helped me stay sober and just think about what my future could be with art so I think it’s calming but helps gets your feelings out, without using so it’s been very helpful for me,” artist Morgan Hermanson said.

The art show is Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Post Pilgrim Gallery, which is located in the lower level of Last Stop CD Shop on East 10th Street. There will be food and music. There is no cost to attend.