99-year-old veteran receives motorcycle escort to VIP event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 99-year-old Claude Hone served as a fighter pilot in the United States Marine Corps in World War II, and on Friday motorcycles guided his way to a VIP event at the South Dakota Air National Guard ahead of the Sioux Falls Airshow.

“Oh it was just goosebumps, it was goosebumps,” neighbor Rich Siegmann said.

That’s not to say this grand entrance was easy or a sure thing.

“For us to bring him here today was difficult because it’s hard on your nervous system,” daughter Nancy Hone said.

“Yesterday it didn’t look like it was going to happen, and today he got to come out here,” Siegmann said.

But it didn’t take long for the pieces to come together.

“They all had about an hour and 45 minutes notice, and boom, there was 20 motorcycles out there,” Siegmann said. “Just the Marine Corps bond is just amazing, there’s nothing like it. These folks are there for each other 24/7, it’s amazing.”

2019 might seem like a long way from 1941, but the consequences of those years are forever.

“Without guys like my dad we’d be speaking Japanese or German,” Nancy Hone said.

Claude Hone is an original member of the South Dakota Air National Guard.

“I love my daddy,” Nancy Hone said. “I might cry telling you this, but I’m very proud of him. Serving his country, went in to Tokyo to strafe the air fields in ’45, and only, eight of them went in and only five came back.”

The Sioux Falls Airshow starts Saturday.