99-year old retires from volunteering after 36 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many people use volunteering as a way to give back to their community. One KELOLAND woman has been giving back for more than 35 years.

It’s a surprise party Grace Powderly won’t be forgetting any time soon.

“I’m not usually speechless, but I sure was today,” volunteered for 36 years, Grace Powderly said.

Family and staff gathered Wednesday to thank Grace as she retired from volunteering at the Falls Community Clinic.

Powderly is 99 years old, and for 36 years she’s been donating her time to the clinic.

“I think meeting the people, and they have so many nice people down here and I always look forward to coming back,” Powderly said.

Over the years Powderly has added several jobs to her resume.

“She was doing once a week and now we’re doing once a month and she’s done a variety of projects, from helping with medical records when she started out, now she helps stuff envelopes and send out statements,” clinical data manager, Andy Pederson said.

Which is why staff say they will have some big shoes to fill.

“She’s been such a blessing really and she’s funny and nice and an amazing person so we’re definitely going to miss her,” Pederson said.

“I think volunteering is an important thing for anybody to do, it’s very enjoyable and I’ve enjoyed it here,” Powderly said.

Powderly says she plans to spend more time with family now that she’s retired from volunteering.