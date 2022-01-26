99-year-old checks skiing off of bucket list

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday was a beautiful day to hit the slopes for the Ski for Light event at Terry Peak.

At almost 100 years old, Edyth Warne wanted to check skiing off her bucket list. On Wednesday, she did just that.

“She has always wanted to ski and was never able to so this was her big day to knock off one of her bucket list items,” Duane Olson, Edyth’s nephew, said.

“It’s just such a blessing to know her,” Donna Koslowski, Edyth’s niece, said.

This special trip down the hill might not have been possible without help from Ski for Light. It is a non-profit international organization made up of volunteers.

“It’s such a learning experience as my first time here. These participants are from all over the nation, not just South Dakota. They’ve traveled a really long way. I have never seen a group of people with better attitudes. We fall down and run into things and you get back up and you just start going again. It’s just been great,” Marcy Dimond, volunteer, said.

Ski for Light at Terry Peak has been going on for over 40 years. There are about 75 participants this year with about 150 volunteers.

“We bring volunteers in to help us get assisted skiers down the hill. So visually impaired, paraplegics, and just people that don’t have the capability of skiing on their own, that’s what we are here for,” Tim Brumbaugh, Board of Directors for Ski for Light, said.

And as a result, people like Edyth get to experience the opportunity of a lifetime.

Edyth was diagnosed with macular degeneration, which is an eye disorder. She had a lot of family members who joined in on her adventure today.