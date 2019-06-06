96-year-old World War II Veteran reflects on D-Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People here in KELOLAND are honoring those involved in D-Day.

And one of the men who was a part of the invasion still lives right here in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten spoke with Ken Salisbury, a World War II vet who flew over Normandy 75 years ago. He was a radio operator on board a cargo plane that flew troops and supplies into France in the hours and days after the original Normandy invasion.

He says he knew he was part of a historic military mission at the time. But he was so focused on what he was doing, he really didn’t have time to reflect upon the significance of D-Day, or the dangers he faced being on board the plane.

Silsbury is now 96. He’s never returned to Normandy since his days in the war.

