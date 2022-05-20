SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 95-year-old Don Toft of Sioux Falls explains why he’s here at the Sioux Falls Canaries baseball game Friday night in a matter-of-fact way, without giving himself any acknowledgment.

“In the third inning, they’re going to introduce me for some reason,” Toft said.

It was the team’s home opener, and he was honored during the game. Toft played for the Canaries in 1947 and 1948; this was after he served during World War II. His 88-year-old wife Florence was with him Friday night.

“We are so lucky now to have each other at the age we are because one gets sick and then the other one is there to help, and it’s pretty nice you have someone that you know loves you,” Florence said.

Don says it’s pretty nice to be at the game.

“It feels pretty good,” Don said. “I’m looking at that diamond, and we never played on one that nice.”

He says he didn’t hit a lot of home runs back in the day.

“I was pretty small, didn’t have much power,” Don said.

Asked if her husband was a pretty good baseball player, Florence has a surprising answer.

“I never saw him play, how about that,” Florence said. “We were married for quite a while before I even knew he had played for the Canaries.”

Don enjoyed a lot of support Friday night.

“We got a lot of friends here that came to be a part of this,” Don said.

“This is really an honor, I feel, for Don, and he deserves it, too,” Florence said. “He’s a neat guy.”

The Canaries play again Saturday night at home at 6:05. Florence is soon to celebrate her 89th birthday.