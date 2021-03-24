911 texting option another tool in public safety

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in an emergency, there’s another way you can contact 911 in South Dakota. The state launched its Text to 911 service earlier this week.

The feature can be helpful if it’s too dangerous to talk or if you’re deaf, hard of hearing, or have speaking difficulties.

Greg Poppenga is a dispatcher for Lincoln County Communications.

In his 19 years of answering calls, he’s come across some cases where a texting option could’ve come in handy.

“I’ve had a couple of calls where they’re really quiet on the phone so you know that evidently there’s something going on in the situation they’re in,” Lincoln County 911 dispatcher Greg Poppenga said.

If you’re in an emergency, public safety officials say you should still call 911 if you can. If you can’t, use the texting option.

“The key here is it doesn’t replace calling 911. It’s just something if the situation arises where someone’s unable to communicate verbally for any reason then this is a tool that could help us provide assistance to those people,” Lincoln County Communications supervisor Todd Baldwin said.

When a text comes into Lincoln County Communications from someone’s mobile phone, a dispatcher will hear the notification and it will show up on a screen.

“We have canned messages, plus the ability to communicate free form with those people,” Baldwin said.

Lincoln County Communications Supervisor Todd Baldwin says training for the new feature was simple.

“It definitely gives us another tool to provide a more efficient service for the public. In public safety that’s our goal,” Baldwin said.

The Department of Public Safety says Text to 911 is not 100% activated in Todd County yet.

Again, officials say you should call 911 if you can, and text if you can’t.

You can find information on how to text 911 here.