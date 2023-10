SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 91-year-old rural Canton man is in jail, being held on a half million dollar cash-only bond.

Arnold March is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Court documents say he shot one of his sons on Saturday.

March has no criminal history.

A family member says he’s been going through a difficult time, and may have been confused and afraid when it happened.